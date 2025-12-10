In today’s letter: In America, the rent is too damn high, and voters know it — so why is the White House sweeping the issue under the rug?

THE GIST: Affordability or austerity?

Donald Trump returned to the rally stage last night in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, pitching a new “Lower Prices, Bigger Paychecks” message meant to address his growing weakness on the economy, and to steal some thunder from Democrats on affordability.

But the genial Trump who found common cause with New York City mayor-elect and avatar of affordability Zohran Mamdani was nowhere to be seen.

Nor was affordability, come to think of it.