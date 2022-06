Dear Inklings,

Thank you, as always, for being subscribers to this experiment in journalism and thinking.

If you can, please join us today at 1 p.m. New York, 10 a.m. Pacific time, and 6 p.m. London time for our usual live video chat.

Here is the Zoom link.

Passcode: strongman

(Meeting ID: 813 8136 2198)

Anand