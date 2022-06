As always, a sincere thanks for being a subscriber to and supporter of The Ink. You make this newsletter possible.

You already received the Zoom link for today’s live chat, which is open to all, not only subscribers, in the main post this morning.

But just in case: the video chat will be at 1 p.m. New York time, 6 p.m. London time, 10 a.m. Pacific time to…