Live today: Why are cities going socialist?
Join my conversation with Noam Scheiber, author of a new book about the college-educated working class and its economic frustration and political radicalization
Why are American cities electing socialists? What does it mean, why is it happening, and is James Carville going to be OK?
I will ask these questions and more to Noam Scheiber, who covers the white-collar workforce for The New York Times — a group of workers that, despite their collar color, are increasingly under pressure — from AI, rising costs, and the sense that doing all the right things doesn’t get you any of the things you were promised.
Scheiber is the author of the new book “Mutiny: The Rise and Revolt of the College-Educated Working Class.”
Join our conversation today at 12:30 p.m. Eastern:
Favorite rhetorical question of the day‘…and is James Carville going to be ok?!’
Classic response to his meltdown- love it!!
Having just spent some time in Norway, I appreciate the funds, the motivation to share, and the hard work of very smart, adept people to make this feel like more than just winning a football match, or even the basketball championships, or even the World Cup.
My fear is that there is excitement here, but not that much sobriety. What would it take to have a center, and for the center to hold? There is still a sorry state when it comes to people sharing opinions in constructive ways.