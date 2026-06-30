Why are American cities electing socialists? What does it mean, why is it happening, and is James Carville going to be OK?

I will ask these questions and more to Noam Scheiber, who covers the white-collar workforce for The New York Times — a group of workers that, despite their collar color, are increasingly under pressure — from AI, rising costs, and the sense that doing all the right things doesn’t get you any of the things you were promised.

Scheiber is the author of the new book “Mutiny: The Rise and Revolt of the College-Educated Working Class.”

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