The.Ink

The.Ink

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SCOTT BRIZARD's avatar
SCOTT BRIZARD
1d

Favorite rhetorical question of the day‘…and is James Carville going to be ok?!’

Classic response to his meltdown- love it!!

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Carol Smaldino LCSW's avatar
Carol Smaldino LCSW
1d

Having just spent some time in Norway, I appreciate the funds, the motivation to share, and the hard work of very smart, adept people to make this feel like more than just winning a football match, or even the basketball championships, or even the World Cup.

My fear is that there is excitement here, but not that much sobriety. What would it take to have a center, and for the center to hold? There is still a sorry state when it comes to people sharing opinions in constructive ways.

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