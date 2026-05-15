LIVE TODAY: How do you fight back?
Don't miss my conversation with Gal Beckerman
Here’s something I’m guessing you’ve asked yourself in the last year, also decade:
How do you fight back? Against this, against that, against it all.
There is no shortage of anger-inducing headlines, no shortage of outrages in an age defined by that emotion. But what to do?
Today at 12:30 p.m. Eastern live, I’m going to be talking to someone who wrote the book trying to answer that question.
Gal Beckerman, of The Atlantic, is the author of How to Be a Dissident, and he is in pursuit of the essential question of what we can learn from history’s dissenters.
Login to the Substack app at 12:30 p.m. Eastern to join us. Or click below on desktops.
GREAT!! I, and no doubt many others, are looking for answers. Thanks!
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