Today at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, I’ll be joined by The New Yorker’s Evan Osnos, who just returned from China, where he covered President Trump’s summit with Xi Jinping.

The America-China relationship is as mystifying as it is important, and few people are better placed to help us understand it. Osnos has reported extensively from both countries, and I think of him as someone who has probed the inner lives of these countries in an age of geopolitical upheaval, not just the geopolitics themselves.

These are two peoples in relationship, not just two governments, and Osnos has a grasp of that story like few do.

Join us today at 12:30 p.m. ET:

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And let me know your questions for Osnos:

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And catch up on our previous conversation with Osnos here: