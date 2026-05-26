Live today: Did China outwit Trump?
With Evan Osnos of The New Yorker
Today at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, I’ll be joined by The New Yorker’s Evan Osnos, who just returned from China, where he covered President Trump’s summit with Xi Jinping.
The America-China relationship is as mystifying as it is important, and few people are better placed to help us understand it. Osnos has reported extensively from both countries, and I think of him as someone who has probed the inner lives of these countries in an age of geopolitical upheaval, not just the geopolitics themselves.
These are two peoples in relationship, not just two governments, and Osnos has a grasp of that story like few do.
Join us today at 12:30 p.m. ET:
And let me know your questions for Osnos:
And catch up on our previous conversation with Osnos here:
Does Xi have any motivation to prevent the USA from totally collapse or permanent recession?
Does Xi/China have a more "humanity-friendly" approach/plan/goals than the US when it comes to AI, and climate change? In other words, is China as scary and dangerous as we're always told, or is that a lot of US propaganda? I may be uninformed and/or naive....