The.Ink

The.Ink

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Dorothy Coyle's avatar
Dorothy Coyle
2h

Does Xi have any motivation to prevent the USA from totally collapse or permanent recession?

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M-Pathy77's avatar
M-Pathy77
3h

Does Xi/China have a more "humanity-friendly" approach/plan/goals than the US when it comes to AI, and climate change? In other words, is China as scary and dangerous as we're always told, or is that a lot of US propaganda? I may be uninformed and/or naive....

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