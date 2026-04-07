LIVE TODAY at 4 p.m. ET: Omar El Akkad on Trump's genocide threat
Join us right here at 4 p.m. Eastern, 1 p.m. Pacific, to talk with Omar El Akkad, the brilliant, National Book Award-winning author of “One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This.” Omar’s book brilliantly breaks down how Gaza was a turning point for the world and for him, revealing fundamental American truths and lies. I’m eager to talk with him about this jaw-dropping moment in American life and geopolitics in which a president is threatening the destruction of a whole civilization.
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https://bandyxlee.substack.com/p/emergency-appeal-to-the-four-living?r=qoyen&utm_medium=ios