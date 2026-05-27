Live today at 2:30 p.m. ET: Senator Chris Murphy on how capitalism broke America
And how the common good might be restored
Senator Chris Murphy has written a brilliant and important new book, called “Crisis of the Common Good.” He will be my guest today at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Don’t miss it.
Excited about this one, Anand. Awww the common good. There's a phrase we haven't heard for quite awhile!
Please ask Chris Murphy to run for President. We need a clear thinker who sees America and the world through compassionate eyes.