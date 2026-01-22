The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Surekha Davies's avatar
Dr Surekha Davies
3h

Anyone found a way to join the book club chat from their laptop? My phone is too old for the iOS required for the latest Substack update. I can usually join from my laptop....

Reply
Share
3 replies
Mitzi J Coats's avatar
Mitzi J Coats
4h

From talking with friends, relatives and neighbors, I don't think most or even many of us believe the story we/re being told. After all, it runs so counter to the reality we are experiencing. But we do believe that we don't have power to change the story:" we can't do anything about it" is the response I hear most often about one egregious event or action after another that is perpetrated upon us. Education, courage and leadership to change this false mindsight and mobilize our true power are needed NOW! Thank you, Anand and colleagues for being at the forefront of the fight for democracy.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anand Giridharadas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture