This week, Amanda Doyle of We Can Do Hard Things,” the massively popular podcast she co-hosts with her sister, author Glennon Doyle, and soccer hall-of-famer Abby Wambach, kicked off “You’re Not Gonna Believe This B.S.,” a new series of explainers that expose the inner workings of the structures of power we take for granted in our daily lives.

Anand dropped in for the first episode to talk about billionaires, the narratives that have long maintained the reign of the wealthy over the rest of us, what the Jeffrey Epstein files have revealed about today’s oligarchic class, and how to tell a different story — and build a better world.

To listen to the episode and the rest of the series, visit Apple Podcasts (click on the player below) or Spotify.

Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images