There’s always a question as to what exactly a debate is for, whom it might sway. But in this case we do know the answer.

Harris’s performance convinced Taylor Swift, who offered her endorsement just as the candidates left the stage, pushing back against the Trump campaign’s fake endorsement of her and putting the weight of her fame (and her 283 million followers) behind Harris and Walz.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Signed, “Childless Cat Lady.” Of course.

We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time — in fact, we talked to messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio about this way back in January.

So, for today’s SPEAK UP open thread, we’re wondering: In the tradition of the great beefs of our time and the pursuit of definitive victories in those beefs, can Swift write the breakup song that finally sends Trump packing? She’s pretty good at those things.

Subscribers, help us out here: What should be the title of Swift’s America-breaking-up-with-Trump anthem? Bonus points if you can come up with a catchy first line.

For inspo:

Photo by Saul Loeb and Andre Dias Nobre/AFP via Getty Images