The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula B.'s avatar
Paula B.
8h

Fortunately there is still good state-level data, but how long will it be before red states start cooking the books if they aren't already?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alison Jasper's avatar
Alison Jasper
6h

Team Trump understands and then exacerbates widespread distrust of government in order to exploit the chaos this produces for its own ends. I think you are gesturing to longstanding issues of distrust in government that may have some justification over past decades. But Team Trump has so very little interest in what those employment figures actually mean for real people or how government could make a positive difference if it were committed to a wider vision of the public good. And as it destroys trust in more and more of the institutions designed to hold the nation together, so it increasingly presents itself as the only alternative - the only one to trust. Gaslighting at its finest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture