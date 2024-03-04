Looking for a more personal approach to get-out-the-vote volunteering? Why not join a letter-writing campaign?

The method may seem a little quaint compared to texting or phone campaigns, but when the pandemic limited options for traditional canvassing and organizers returned to this old idea, it turned out personal letters could deliver real impact. In fact, the evidence suggests letter-writing can move the needle effectively in close races.

It’s time to get started this year. Who’s in?

This Wednesday, Swing Left and Vote Forward launch The Big Send, their central campaign for the 2024 elections. The nationwide effort focuses on swing-state voters; volunteer writers pen millions of personal letters to voters and potential voters, encouraging them either to register or turn out to vote ahead of the November elections.

Since 2018, the biggest organizers of letter-writing campaigns, have mobilized 250,000 volunteers, who’ve written more than 31 million letters. Along the way, they have built a solid track record of mobilizing voters, especially in critical state-level races. In 2023 the organization mobilized volunteers to send more than 300,000 letters to Wisconsin voters in the successful effort to put Judge Janet Protasiewicz on the state supreme court; Vote Forward letter-writers also delivered nearly 350,000 letters in support of the Ohio ballot initiative to amend the state’s constitution to guarantee reproductive rights.

This year’s initial round of letter-writing will focus on voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin; a second effort will reach out to voters in Ohio, Montana, California, and New York. The goal, according to Swing Left communications director Marc Smrikarov, is to get 10 million letters out in these early rounds.

Want to lend your pen to the effort? Sign up now to to receive information about the program's launch this week, to find in-person and virtual events, and to get ready to start writing letters. The organized events kick off this coming weekend, or you can sign up to host your own event for friends, family, or your community.

Want to know more about the method and its impact? Vote Forward’s been testing the effectiveness of letter-writing campaigns since they launched, and have a ton of data on hand to support their work.

