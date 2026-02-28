Happy Saturday, Ink readers!

We’ve spent the week deep in the discourse around the State of the Union, the continuing revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein files, and now the threat of war with Iran — but there’s a lot more to consider. So read along with us and catch up on some of the writing and thinking you might have missed.

In today’s Weekend Reads:

Why are we headed for war with Iran?

What yesterday’s refugees owe today’s

Are hairdressers the key to climate education?

In the fight between Anthropic and the Pentagon, is there a hero?

Where do Donald Trump’s values come from?

Can there be writing without reading?

Why the best time to stop concentration camps is right now

Big tech’s Stepford wives

Do you understand your own language?

When did we learn to pay attention?

Inventing Anthony Bourdain

Homegrown fascism, and homemade resistance

Folk music for the future from Neapolitan singer La Niña

Why are we headed for war with Iran?