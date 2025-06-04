Last chance to take The Ink’s future-of-media survey
Let us know what you want the press to do for you
What’s next for the media? That’s up to you.
Last week, we reached out to all of you for a little help. Here at The Ink, we’re trying to build a new kind of publication, and to do that as best we can, we would love to know more about what sort of news and analysis you are looking for now, how you feel about the latest forms the press is experimenting with, and what you think about the older, more established media outlets we still rely on to bring us the information we need.
We’re letting our survey run through the end of this week before we begin crunching the numbers, so if you haven’t already responded, we hope you’ll answer a few questions for us. Help us understand — and shape — the future of media today.
Just click on the button below to get started. Let us know what you think.
