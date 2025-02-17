Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut has emerged as one of the most fiery sources of resistance to the new Trump-Musk administration and its relentless attack on American institutions. Tomorrow at noon Eastern, he’ll join us for a Substack Live conversation — and we hope you can attend.

Where many in the Democratic Party don’t seem to have met the moment with the forcefulness a coup demands, Senator Murphy has recognized that this is no time for politics as usual, and has been among those calling out what the Republican regime has become, and what Trump, Musk, and their appointees are trying to take away from the American people.

Just watch this exchange with Linda McMahon, Trump’s nominee to lead — and dismantle — the Department of Education:

Since the inauguration, Murphy has been clear about the stakes we face, and he’s been picking the fights that need to be fought. As the Senator wrote to his constituents this weekend:

Republicans are rubber-stamping every nominee because they are in a cult. Trump is testing them, and to a person, they are all falling in line. Every one of them has made the choice to let everything proceed as normal. In a cult, you do whatever the leader tells you to do — even when it’s ridiculous, dangerous or risks harm to your own family. So I don’t think we have any choice other than to wage a daily, loud, urgent fight against the takeover of government by the billionaire class.

We’ll be talking with the senator about what that urgent fight can look like, what we can expect — and what we need to demand — from our elected representatives, what the job ahead looks like for all of us, and much more.

See you tomorrow!

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images