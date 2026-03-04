It’s Talarico
Revisit our Ink interview
We like to think we keep you ahead of the times here at The Ink. Long before his victory last night in the Texas Democratic Senate primary, long before he was in many mainstream media outlets, James Talarico came here to speak to us. Revisit our conversation with him below.
I like Talarico. I like Crockett. I like them both. Seems to me they are a couple of democratic stars. Wishing them the very best. So I’m cheering for Talarico all the while knowing that Jasmine will be back. She’s got the goods. They both do.💔🇺🇸
Me too, and it's a bigger win for separation of church and state, especially important given the white Christian messaging to our troops in Operation Fury, which is something out of a crusader's handbook, disgusting!!!