The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Mireault's avatar
Kathy Mireault
2h

You republithug mofos helped create tRump and his democracy-killing mishigas...also, you suck multiple dead dogs. Hope Karma has something especially fitting for you. Have a nice day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
1h

Could Lawless please be next in the Ink Book Club?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture