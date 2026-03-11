In this evening’s letter: Wars tend to unify a nation — but not the war in Iran. Does that mean trouble ahead for MAGA?

If The Ink helps you understand these times and this community keeps you sane, join us today.

So far, the war in Iran has killed innocents, paralyzed global travel and trade, kicked off an energy crisis and stock market panic, and replaced Ayatollah Khamenei with a younger model.

Putting aside any wishful thinking at the Heritage Foundation (“Iranian-led regime transformation is a feasible and realistic goal,” national security fellow Asher Freedman writes), there isn’t much enthusiasm among Americans for war with Iran. A report by The New York Times points out that this war has opened with the lowest levels of popular support of any American conflict in modern history.

“Trump,” Greg Sargent wrote for The New Republic this week, “is about to pull off a unique trifecta. He is squandering the advantage he and Republicans have enjoyed in recent years on three major GOP-friendly issues: the economy, immigration, and national security.”

Is the Trump presidency actually in trouble?