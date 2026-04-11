Happy Saturday, dear Ink readers! This week, I’m sharing some links that may be of interest — things to read, cook, listen to, watch, and more. Just stuff that floats my boat and has piqued my curiosity and might be of use to you. Including some links relating to the wondrous civilization of Iran that Donald Trump barbarically threatened, before typically backing down, this week. (In his honor, I will include a chicken recipe.)

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The secret to scoring Shakespeare in the Park tickets (and building a beautiful cast)

What makes the Iranians the Iranians?

A chicken recipe I made that will change your life —