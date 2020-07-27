Introducing...The.Ink
From Anand Giridharadas
Hi, everyone. I’m Anand Giridharadas. I’m a writer. And I’m excited to be launching — in a matter of days — The.Ink, a new publication investigating politics and culture, money and power, and telling un-gussied truth.
I have spent much of my career working for big platforms. I spent 11 years reporting for The New York Times. I now write for TIME magazine and talk on MSNBC. But in this moment of unparalleled despair and, I believe, genuine political possibility, I have felt drawn to creating a space of my own, free of gatekeepers and rooted in community. The.Ink will run my essays on the passing scene, interviews with fascinating people, recommendations of books and culture, lighter fare like recipes (and haircare tips?).
I would love for you to join me from the start.
In the meantime, tell your friends!
Brother Anand,
Gracias, for this.
After all these years of resistance, I agreed to the Terms of Surrender Agreement and joined Twitter. Because, it got to the point where it was the only way I could read your work, or find out about special vinyl from artists I love.
It didn't take long, before my mind started going Post Toastee.
Each day I was on it more. Voices started taking up space in my head. The undertow had carried me a long ways from shore.
I was able to get back. Delete. Millions won't. Their minds have been Post Toastee'd.
Social media is a social disease. It's a big reason why we're in the shape we're in. Free has cost us so much.
I wish more would do what you're doing. Because if they did, entrepreneurs would show up and build better stuff - networks that don't exploit us or take over. It can happen. I know, I was there when it all started.
People need to walk against the wheel:
https://youtu.be/DctWBdv2HfE
Peace and love to you and your familia,
Excellent news! As an avid reader of yours from Switzerland and living in Europe, I would personally love it if you could also try to interview people and cover voices from this side of the pond, who are fighting the same fight. I wish you all the best and thanks again for your valuable work.