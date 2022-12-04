Happy Sunday!

I wanted to share links to some pieces of writing that are worthy of your time this weekend.

But first, a special offer:

This month, I will be signing and personalizing copies of THE PERSUADERS, courtesy of Greenlight Books. Consider it as a holiday gift for those in your life needing some hope and strategy on how to be a better persuader.

As always, thank you for supporting The Ink. Putting out this newsletter takes labor and care, and it really helps if you are able to become a supporting subscriber and patron.

If you haven’t yet become a subscriber with us yet and want to make it official, today is the day!