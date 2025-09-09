The.Ink

I’m not sure the vast majority of people quite understand what has happened here. Let’s revisit and keep in mind that old concept of the “slippery slope.”

This isn’t just a bad or corrupt decision. This is the end of the Supreme Court of the United States as a legitimate branch of government. This decision basically says the government can round up any “undesirable person” of any group it deems to be possibly engaging in any activity it chooses to deem unlawful, including your very existence. To my white heterosexual people out there: do you meet at the coffee shop on Saturday to discuss Anand’s new book? Who’s to say you aren’t contemplating engaging in activity to overthrow the present Trump regime? The government has determined you might be, so off to the detention center you go until (maybe) they can figure out “what the hell is happening here.” This is where this decision leads. Yes, it leads, even to you. Never mind, if you belong to any minority group whatsoever.

The Court has fallen.

First they came for the ….

22 more comments...

