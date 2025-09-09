Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote these words in supporting yesterday’s cruel and unusual Supreme Court ruling upholding racial profiling in immigration raids.

“The Government sometimes makes brief investigative stops to check the immigration status of those who gather in locations where people are hired for day jobs; who work or appear to work in jobs such as construction, landscaping, agriculture, or car washes that often do not require paperwork and are therefore attractive to illegal immigrants; and who do not speak much if any English. If the officers learn that the individual they stopped is a U. S. citizen or otherwise lawfully in the United States, they promptly let the individual go.”

Let us be clear. The United States government apparently now believes, and the Supreme Court has affirmed, that working freelance makes you a suspect. Hammering the siding of a house or fixing a gutter makes you a suspect. Tinkering with a garden makes you a suspect. Cleaning cars makes you a suspect. Speaking a language other than English in public makes you a suspect.

The law of the land, in the wake of this ruling, seems to be: “Show us your papers.” The holding, at bottom, is that the burden of belonging has quietly shifted. It is now on you, at any moment, when the masked men come, to prove you are lawfully here. As the factors of suspicion pile up, we will soon all be illegal until proven citizen.

Of course, if everyone is presumed guilty of being Other, no one meaningfully belongs.

