The.Ink

The.Ink

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Heidi Shusterman's avatar
Heidi Shusterman
1d

What a terrific insight from Dan that so many of us can relate to - we're 'street thinkers' just trying to connect the granular dots in the big picture! Anand, it seems to give you, though, a very special ability/ lens to bring other people into focus in your interviews. Thank you for all you give to us so generously

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Rebecca Spivack's avatar
Rebecca Spivack
1d

I love the way you think/feel/express yourself. You are a very talented communicator and I can feel the cost to you and admire that you don’t back away from wrestling with the whole cloth, the fabric of our lives as we are living it here and now. I can’t wait to read your new book.Thank you Anand!!

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