This week, we bring you a two-part interview with the author and activist Naomi Klein. In her recent book, Doppelganger, she attempts to detangle a case of mistaken identity (people are always confusing her with the feminist-turned-conspiracy-theorist Naomi Wolf) and that leads her on a journey towards understanding the political implications of all kinds of doubling: how conservative activists have taken advantage of progressive failures and adopted the analyses, language, and tactics of the left; how people are alienated from their public and online selves; what it means to maintain a personal brand, and more. It all adds up to a fascinating and often frightening portrait of a “mirror world” — the evil political twin of our own.

Share

In the first part of the interview, we talk to Klein about the book and its diagnosis of modern political life, how failures on the left gave right-wing activists an opening to fill the emotional and political needs of people struggling with change, and why it’s important to keep writing — and acting, even in a moment that seems bleak.

Click on the link below to read the interview — and be sure to check back on Thursday to read the second installment.

A request for those who haven’t yet joined us: The interviews and essays that we share here take research and editing and much more. We work hard, and we are eager to bring on more writers, more voices. But we need your help to keep this going. Join us today to support the kind of independent media you want to exist.

And today we’re offering you a special discount of 20 percent if you become a paying subscriber. You will lock in this lower price forever if you join us now!

Get 20% off forever

​​Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images