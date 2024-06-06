This week, we bring you an extended conversation with Naomi Klein. In her recent book, Doppelganger, the author and activist begins by exploring the mystery of why people confuse her with the feminist-turned-conspiracy-theorist Naomi Wolf, but along the way begins to understand that many of the most significant political challenges of our time also come down to doubles: fascist forces make a play for the emotional needs of followers that mirrors the approach of the left, social networks demand that we construct and alienated public self, communities and societies tell stories that look at history in a funhouse mirror, distorting the past to construct a parallel story that leads to a dark future. We encourage you to subscribe so you can check out the full interview — a fascinating portrait of a “mirror world” that’s the evil political twin of our own.

This is a powerful conversation with a major thinker that will challenge some of your most deeply felt assumptions about how we understand history, how societies and communities process trauma and build identities, and what the way forward is for democracy — and the Democratic Party.

