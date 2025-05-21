I was going to be brave, but we’re all on my health insurance.

I was going to be brave, but I have a mortgage.

I was going to be brave, but have you seen what college costs now?

I was going to be brave, but my stock options haven’t vested yet.

I was going to be brave, but our cancer research depends on federal funding.

I was going to be brave, but I think I should wait until my platform is bigger.

I was going to be brave, but then I got a book deal.

I was going to be brave, but I believe I signed an NDA.

I was going to be brave, but I have spent so long building up this life.

I was going to be brave, but I don’t want all the negativity.

I was going to be brave, but I’m not sure I’m the right person to speak up.

I was going to be brave, but I’m really in a place of taking care of myself right now.

I was going to be brave, but then I thought of alienating my friends.

I was going to be brave, but what will people say?

I was going to be brave, but it won’t be worth it if I never get invited back.

I was going to be brave, but I don’t like being a Johnny-one-note or a Debbie Downer.

I was going to be brave, but I don’t always want to be that person.

I was going to be brave, but I don’t want to make everything about politics, you know?

I was going to be brave, but I realized I could be more effective behind the scenes.

I was going to be brave, but talk is cheap and strategy is what matters.

I was going to be brave, but I thought we should have a meeting first.

I was going to be brave, but then we decided to have a vote of the partners first.

I was going to be brave, but our merger has not been approved yet.

I was going to be brave, but we are looking to expand our audience.

I was going to be brave, but after this fundraising round.

I was going to be brave, but we’re a tax-exempt organization.

I was going to be brave, but I fear being smeared as an extremist.

I was going to be brave, but I prefer to let the work speak for itself.

I was going to be brave, but I tell stories — I’m not an activist.

I was going to be brave, but so many people could be hurt if I said something.

I was going to be brave, but maybe it’ll all just work itself out.

I was going to be brave, but the damage is still on a pretty small scale.

I was going to be brave, but we’ve survived worse.

I was going to be brave, but the system always self-corrects.

I was going to be brave, but, ultimately, I know it won’t happen in America.

I was going to be brave, but let’s see how the courts rule. How the midterms go. How…

I was going to be brave, but maybe this will accelerate the collapse of the old ways and wake people up and bring in the new.

I was going to be brave, but I’m not an expert.

I was going to be brave, but I’m still listening and learning.

I was going to be brave, but people like me shouldn’t be out front.

I was going to be brave, but I’m not perfect and don’t want to be a hypocrite.

I was going to be brave, but it’s complicated.

I was going to be brave, but everything shouldn’t be reduced to good and evil.

I was going to be brave, but I don’t want to add to all the division.

I was going to be brave, but what if they come after my family?

I was going to be brave, but the timing has to be right.

I was going to be brave, but

I was going to be brave

I was going to be

I was going to

I was going

I was

I

