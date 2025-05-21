I was going to be brave, but we’re all on my health insurance.
I was going to be brave, but I have a mortgage.
I was going to be brave, but have you seen what college costs now?
I was going to be brave, but my stock options haven’t vested yet.
I was going to be brave, but our cancer research depends on federal funding.
I was going to be brave, but I think I should wait until my platform is bigger.
I was going to be brave, but then I got a book deal.
I was going to be brave, but I believe I signed an NDA.
I was going to be brave, but I have spent so long building up this life.
I was going to be brave, but I don’t want all the negativity.
I was going to be brave, but I’m not sure I’m the right person to speak up.
I was going to be brave, but I’m really in a place of taking care of myself right now.
I was going to be brave, but then I thought of alienating my friends.
I was going to be brave, but what will people say?
I was going to be brave, but it won’t be worth it if I never get invited back.
I was going to be brave, but I don’t like being a Johnny-one-note or a Debbie Downer.
I was going to be brave, but I don’t always want to be that person.
I was going to be brave, but I don’t want to make everything about politics, you know?
I was going to be brave, but I realized I could be more effective behind the scenes.
I was going to be brave, but talk is cheap and strategy is what matters.
I was going to be brave, but I thought we should have a meeting first.
I was going to be brave, but then we decided to have a vote of the partners first.
I was going to be brave, but our merger has not been approved yet.
I was going to be brave, but we are looking to expand our audience.
I was going to be brave, but after this fundraising round.
I was going to be brave, but we’re a tax-exempt organization.
I was going to be brave, but I fear being smeared as an extremist.
I was going to be brave, but I prefer to let the work speak for itself.
I was going to be brave, but I tell stories — I’m not an activist.
I was going to be brave, but so many people could be hurt if I said something.
I was going to be brave, but maybe it’ll all just work itself out.
I was going to be brave, but the damage is still on a pretty small scale.
I was going to be brave, but we’ve survived worse.
I was going to be brave, but the system always self-corrects.
I was going to be brave, but, ultimately, I know it won’t happen in America.
I was going to be brave, but let’s see how the courts rule. How the midterms go. How…
I was going to be brave, but maybe this will accelerate the collapse of the old ways and wake people up and bring in the new.
I was going to be brave, but I’m not an expert.
I was going to be brave, but I’m still listening and learning.
I was going to be brave, but people like me shouldn’t be out front.
I was going to be brave, but I’m not perfect and don’t want to be a hypocrite.
I was going to be brave, but it’s complicated.
I was going to be brave, but everything shouldn’t be reduced to good and evil.
I was going to be brave, but I don’t want to add to all the division.
I was going to be brave, but what if they come after my family?
I was going to be brave, but the timing has to be right.
I was going to be brave, but
I was going to be brave
I was going to be
I was going to
I was going
I was
I
As subscribers to The Ink Substack, I believe many of us are activists in the opposition movement. Certainly, Anand is one of our most influential supporters and inspires us everyday. I struggle with understanding the passivity of many, but try to remind myself it will take time, it’s only been a couple months, but when it happens we will be ready to accept and guide these people to the movement. I found this post helpful so I’m sharing here. Let’s continue the good work and good trouble. Thank you for all the work you are doing everyday! https://substack.com/@canresist/note/p-163869201?r=1spm3&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action
Unfortunately, that's how most people feel.
But I don't want to blame them. Because I have recognized myself.
Now is the time to reconsider