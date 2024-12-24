One of the most dispiriting things about the election results (admittedly, it is hard to pick!) is the extent to which young people embraced Donald Trump. More voters under 30 backed Trump than any Republican presidential candidate since 2008, with Kamala Harris only winning these voters by six percentage points. And the Republican’s standing with young people has improved since the election, a YouGov poll conducted in late November found that 57 percent of 18-29-year-olds reported a favorable view of Trump.

Think about that for a moment: A majority of voters under 30 support a criminal Republican billionaire who by and large does not share their beliefs. Youth has come a long way from the idealism of the 1960s, let alone from the optimism of the Obama era. And understanding that is critical.