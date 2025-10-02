The.Ink

1h

Do not normalize the batshit crazy. If you listened to Trump’s speech to the military you must know he is deranged. We are being led by a wildly irrational person, backed up by an anti-democratic corps of fascists. Do not humor these people! Call them out at every turn! Turn up the volume! Turn up the heat! If you’re concerned with decorum, process and your safety, keep it civil, but speak truth to power! They are the power, but they are weak people. 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽

1h

I’m thinking we Dems and half of independents need to keep in mind what is important — health care of course. And free speech, respect for military, respect for leaders of other nations, respect for autonomy of other nations, respect for reading books and education, respect for decency for people who arrived here from other countries and the reasons they took that risk. I’m also thinking we are out of practice for countering the attacks on democracy that have accelerated during the past 9 months. When the question ‘what can I/we do?’ surfaces, rally’s, marches, voting, and self-care for the long haul are the answers. This is an in-your-face administration. It’s unrelenting.

The message I’m picking up from ASO is that we too must be unrelenting. I also recognize that I, along with the community of Dems I’m locally part of, lack the “push” needed to stand up to this admin with the same force we are experiencing. Last night I heard AOC articulate her position. I-we need her clarity. I-we need the sort of mentoring she received.

In spite of following Anand, ASO, and other fine people, I feel edges of loneliness and isolation. I want those feelings to stop. I want to feel effective in opposing the systematic threat coming from the Trump admin.

