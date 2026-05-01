How to crush TrumpismMy conversation with Kat Abughazaleh about the Democrats, persuasion, and a radical new approach to beating fascismAnand GiridharadasMay 01, 2026991729ShareLeave a commentShare991729Share
For me. it's pretty clear why Democrats popularity is not increasing as Trump/MAGA popularity decreases. It's part and parcel of the very same argument that BOTH sides have favored the 1% over the rest of us. BOTH sides are viewed as the problem, so almost every election becomes an anti-incumbancy vote. (Very interesting to see how Plattner outperformed Mills.)
So there is a tight rope that Dems need to walk. For me, the Ossoff ad is on the money and 100% the correct messaging. Having said that, Ossoff has been in office since 2020. Is he part of the solution or part of the problem? Is it a campaign ad to get elected with a return to business as usual favoring the 1% thereafter, or will it be meaningful reform thereafter? (https://substack.com/@wpag/p-170134422)
Despite continued assaults on our voting rights, I remain convinced that Dems will do well in 2026/28 based on an anti-Trump/MAGA vote given their unpopularity which is only going to continue to decline in the coming months. The question becomes will Dems deliver results or is it business as usual? Very much an open question and with Schumer and Jefferies, I have my doubts about delivering in a way that aligns with building "community" for the voters vs. the 1%. But hopefully we will have enough new blood coming on board in the next two years that truly believes in the Ossoff type messaging and we change people's lives. (And we're going to have to given the coming dire problems that will be emerging as a result the Iran War.)
Excellent clip on what needs to be done. Well done, Anand and Kat! Keep the spirit moving forward!