How do you change a mind?

Anand Giridharadas
I hope you got to check out The Atlantic magazine’s excerpt of THE PERSUADERS yesterday. Link here in case you missed it.

So today we’re going to do an open thread for all subscribers. I am eager to hear your thoughts on what changes people’s minds in your experience. Family members, neighbors, colleagues at work.

What have you learned about persuading?

THE PERSUADERS by Anand Giridharadas
At some point, I got tired of despairing. So I went out reporting among a group of extraordinary organizers and others who are showing how the pro-democracy cause can win, and how American fascism can be buried in the garbage dump of history. Here’s how. theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/…
