Welcome to the weekend, Ink readers, and to your Weekend Reads! As we do every Saturday for our supporting subscribers, we’ve collected the most intriguing and challenging writing we’ve come across during our research this week, so take a break with us and do some deeper thinking. Among the links you’ll find in today’s edition:

What is peace, anyway?

How the diaspora brought African music home

Is doing what you love the best advice after all?

Can data be an inspiration in the fight against authoritarianism?

Do political parties have members or customers?

What does international cooperation look like without the United States?

And in music, two giants of jazz guitar

You won’t want to miss any of it. Thank you so much to our supporting subscribers for making this newsletter possible. If you haven’t yet joined our community, why not become part of this and help us build the future of independent media today?

In The Ink this week:

Share

And now, your Weekend Reads

Peace in an age of empire