When we talked to Senator Chris Murphy this week, we spent most of our time talking about the ways in which our crisis of democracy is really an emotional crisis — one that the Democratic party hasn’t done anywhere near enough to address.

But this isn’t just an American issue. The 2024 World Happiness Report was released this week to mark the International Day of Happiness on March 20, and its findings are sobering. As young people increasingly report decreased personal happiness, the big democracies have all slipped out of the top 20 in the Report’s annual index of the world’s happiest countries. And around the world, there’s plenty of evidence that loneliness and disconnection are driving people — especially young men — to embrace the authoritarian forces who are tailoring their messages to gain converts in these same nations.

It’s against this backdrop that Donald Trump got back on the campaign trail in earnest this past week, delivering a message drawn straight from the authoritarian playbook and tuned to play on the very anxieties Murphy has pointed to, much as strongmen around the world always have. Those who’d preserve democracy need to counter with a better story.

In case you missed it

We’ve spent this week digging into the discontents that drive our democratic crisis, with analysis of the threats and some advice from people working to help Americans build stronger connections and communities and save democracy in the process.

Repairing a lonely world

What it really takes to rebuild American men