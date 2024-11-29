Give the gift of The Ink
Dear Ink subscribers,
We couldn’t do what we do without you, our supporting subscribers. Quite literally. And we hope that The Ink has carved a special place in your life, giving you both realism and hope in these times.
We are so grateful for your patronage, which allows us to do the work we do.
And today, Black Friday, we wanted to see if there is anyone…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The.Ink to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.