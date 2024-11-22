I don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but it’s OK not to know the answers.

It’s OK not to have your perfect diagnosis of What Went Wrong at the ready.

It’s OK to consider possibilities that challenge everything you believe in.

It’s OK to be curious about what you don’t know and can’t see.

Everywhere, I hear people trying to figure out the meaning of the election and reckon with what went wrong and plan for the future.

But so much of what I see is doubled-down certainty masquerading as introspection.

So let me just say that it’s OK to sit with doubt and self-criticism and confusion.

It’s OK not to represent your old ideas as new ideas.

It’s OK to use this as a moment of openness. And of rebuilding.

We are not throwing any of our people under the bus by opening ourselves to genuinely hard questions about how to communicate, how we sequence priorities, how we come across, how we strategize.

If your theory of where we go from here happens to be exactly the course you thought we should have been on before, either you are just amazingly brilliant, or you are unaware that, sometimes, to stay on the road, you have to turn the wheel.

I wonder what it would look like for more of us to be open to this moment and open to the fullness of the reexaminations it could bring.

Our movement for multiracial democracy and progress can no longer afford to behave like a subculture that we think would be ruined if too many normies heard about it.

It needs to behave like a commanding emerging majority.

Yes, feel your rage. Feel your grief. Feel your dread. Then a shower and back to work.

This country will not be easily subjugated. It is a dense thicket of institutions and systems and norms and tolerances and relationships and associations that will prove more resilient than the insurgents hope.

Be vigilant. And be, at the same time, hopeful.

Democracy is not a supermarket, where you pop in whenever you need something.

It’s a farm, where you reap what you sow.

Image: “Niagara,” by Frederic Edwin Church