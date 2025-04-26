Hello, friends and readers! And happy Saturday (and congratulations on making it through another week)!

And what a week it’s been. The Trump regime continued its assault on America’s people and institutions, “deporting” 2-year-old U.S. citizens and arresting state judges on dubious charges. And the chaos continued, with the Secretary of Defense doing his best to jeopardize national security and the President conducting imaginary trade negotiations, making sure kids are trained in cheating, if not reading and writing, attempting to dismantle the Civil Rights Act of 1964, among other indignities.

But we might look back on this week as the moment the idea of a general strike went mainstream. Unexpectedly, center-right New York Times columnist David Brooks shifted the Overton window well leftward with a call for a “comprehensive national civic uprising” to stop the Trump regime’s “multifront assault to make the earth a playground for ruthless men.” That someone in his position would write or talk about such a thing isn’t just a surprise — it’s permission for everyone else.

And while nobody can say whether such an uprising will occur or the shape it might take, people are indeed thinking and talking seriously about it — and as the labor leader Sara Nelson told us this week, that’s a very significant first step.

As we do for our supporting subscribers each weekend, we’ve gathered below the very best essays, reviews, and interviews we’ve come across this week. As always, we hope you make some space today for reflection and that these readings give you food for thought.

So don’t doomscroll — bloomscroll! Look for the ideas that take you deeper and let you understand the moment. Don’t just give in to the endless stream of bad-news updates. We’re here to help.

Among the links you’ll find in today’s edition of Weekend Reads:

How giving up on inspiration let the right win the culture war — for now

What happens when politics adopts the rules of pro wrestling

Why bird brains are so different from our own, and how understanding them changes what we know about intelligence

A guide to repeating conservative success

Why universities found spines, while law firms folded

How shady landlords built the Tren de Aragua boogeyman

What the pro-democracy movement looks like in rural America

Thank you so much to our supporting subscribers for making this newsletter possible.

Solidarity, courage, and action

This week on our live show, both former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich and labor leader Sara Nelson captured exactly what’s at stake in this moment and what needs to be done to beat the Trump regime. Both laid out in detail the challenges Americans face right now from an administration that’s bent on (as Reich put it) bullying us into submission, dismantling the institutions that keep us all safe and healthy, and the laws that keep us free and able to plan for the future. And they were both just as clear about what needs to happen to beat back those challenges.

For Reich, it’s about the people coming together and demonstrating to one another (providing the social proof that messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio has talked to us about so many times) that they’re willing be out in the streets regularly — finding the solidarity that’s so far been missing in American life, and turning it into courage. And a movement.

It's got to be regular. It's got to be expected. It's got to be national. And it's got to be in such a way that the press begins to pay the kind of attention it needs to pay. Solidarity. is necessary for courage.I mean, people are not gonna be courageous unless they feel that they are embraced. I mean, there are certain wonderful people who will be courageous regardless, but most people are gonna be courageous if they feel like their neighbors and their friends and their communities are courageous. So the solidarity is often a precursor and a prerequisite to the kind of courage we need. I have called and others have called as well for a kind of general strike. I mean, even David Brooks is calling for a national upheaval.

For Nelson (who was the first national labor leader in the modern era to begin calling for a general strike, back in 2019, and continues to do so today) finding that courage is about calling back to shared values, the issues that so directly affect all working people — and making clear demands that draw on the legacy of the labor movement that fought for the basic protections the Trump regime is trying to strip away.

Let's plug in together and figure out how we can define that we're fighting for public safety, that we're fighting for social security, that we are fighting for due process. These are fundamental values that we have together. that have nothing to do with political positions, but have everything to do with the idea that this country gives everyone the opportunity to do better. And that means all of us doing better. Somebody said the other day, America first didn't mean America alone. And we've got even David Brooks calling for an uprising. So this is a moment, actually, where we can find a lot of commonality together in the fight with the basic principles that we hold true that people fought and died for.

Tools for making sense of it all

During our ask-me-anything call-in show yesterday, several of you asked about the best ways to keep track of what’s being lost in the Trump regime’s attack on American institutions, and in particular, what DOGE’s chaotic cuts are doing to agencies. So we put together a list of places to start.

And now, your Weekend Reads

Is the culture war over?