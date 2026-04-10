The.Ink

The.Ink

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Ada Frumerman's avatar
Ada Frumerman
2h

I believe that this is why so many sidewalk food carts have appeared.

They offer good food at reasonable prices.

When I am in midtown I see people lining up to buy lunch.

Since there are no coffee shops or affordable restaurants, these carts fill a void.

And I believe that there is now an award for the best food cart.

Apparently they have become an institution in NYC

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Charles McMillion's avatar
Charles McMillion
1h

There is a more primary factor involved. 60 years ago, families opened small coffee shops, bars, "restaurants," corner stores,.. to provide jobs for the family. It was a way of life and a culture for many thousands of families and their neighborhood customers. "Service" was neighbor-to-neighbor, prices allowed the owner family to get by, choices were limited to what the neighborhood wanted and this built deep roots of home.

Then, investors discovered these consumer mass markets, gutted anti-trust and other regulations, and producers discovered the miracle of "new" or "improved" diversification of product lines and ways to limit distribution. This led to the spread of ever-larger supermarkets, formula (large) bars and restaurants, etc. offering lower prices and wider selections. "Service" was no longer a way of life between neighbors but impersonal, low wage workers hoping to move up by impressing investor bosses. This is what killed most of the small, family businesses that defined Manhattan, too, before before Brooklyn. The same for all US inner-cities including DC where I live.

The new "niche" obsession is much more a rejection of the impersonal mass retail markets than of the mostly long-ago closed family businesses and its neighborhood culture. Most family businesses that still survive have found a way to raise -- or not lower -- their prices to attract those affluent enough (and old enough) to appreciate personal service in cozy settings. The niche obsession is for those too young to have known what has been lost and/or for the rootless who, for whatever reason, believe it makes them superior. Support your local, family-run businesses!

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