Robert Schewior
42 million people who may go to bed hungry is simply not acceptable for the richest country in the world. We can solve this in two ways:

1) rather dramatically, raise the pay scale of those at the bottom of the income distribution. Two problems with this one. First, dreaded inflation will creep up. Secondly, as workers cost more, business owners will be more likely to automate, substituting machines for people.

2) change the income tax distribution to place a far larger burden on the super Rich, while concurrently lowering the rates for anyone outside the top 10% of income.

Affordability is not the problem. The problem is the way that we, as a society, elect to distribute the rewards of our work. It’s simple and it needs to change.

Anand, bless your heart for being so wise and so tender-hearted. Everything you said is exactly right. Everything. Thank you for sharing your wisdom with us.

