krys
It always intrigues me when people see Coates as pessimistic when I see him as a realist. And it also exhausts me that people constantly gloss over the fact that there IS something entrenched when the other side literally doesn’t want you to exist. How DO you actually start a conversation with someone who would strange fruit you? I hate how this fact gets so routinely minimized.

I’m tired.

Edited to add: and we can’t gloss over the fact that more often than not, when we let folks who have been terrible before back into the fold without any kind of reconciliation, they end up just throwing the same marginalized folks under the bus *again*. The breathless complaints about discourse always leave out the routine breakdown of support marginalized groups put up with, only for the perps to ask why we are wary of (specifically but not exclusively) white allyship.

Anjali
It's interesting that what Klein seems to be arguing for is far closer to the Democrats' actual strategy than he seems to acknowledge. Remember how they brought Liz Cheney into the campaign? There was an explicit strategic decision to write off the "uncommitted" movement and pursue some kind of rightward big tent coalition in the 2024 election.

I just don't understand how one can claim to be a realist and not acknowledge the popularity and electoral viability of left-ish policies and Democrats unconscionable inability to embrace them. Like Coates said, anti-abortion policies are not popular. Establishment Dems refuse to Zohran Mamdani and act like he's outside the tent despite the fact that he literally got the most votes in his primary!

I find a lot of sloppiness in centrist punditry against "the left." Sometimes they're talking about elected politicians or the Democratic party, sometimes they're talking about anonymous posters on social media. Yet the conclusion is to always treat the right as an immoveable force of nature and the left as out-of-touch purists who need to compromise.

