Kathleen Sullivan
7h

This is brilliant. Brilliant. I can feel the care and empathy radiating from this piece like the early morning September sun. I can feel the truth of this in my own world of insufficient empathy and care for those who don't share my "evolved" views of the politics of this time. Contempt is everywhere, ready to burst into flame on every street corner, at every dining table. I was one of those couples therapists. For years, I waded into deep currents of contempt and tried to change the dynamic with empathy and deep understanding of the other. It worked. I watched shoulders relax, bodies soften, love return. It was divine work. People came to me for help and I was there. But there is no one knocking on my door now. I believe care is the one thing that I can offer right now to this moment of burning. But I confess, I don't know how to spread that care far or wide enough. I must reach beyond my circles into circles where I would find discomfort and disagreement and my own contempt would rise. How to do this? Where to do this? I don't see a clear path for myself. No shingle to hang out. But your piece helps me so much to confirm that this is the work ahead that counts. Thank you.

Tamara
7h

Thank you so much for this. Our societal forest is parched and brittle, and this toss of a lit cigarette of assassination is terrifying. Thank you for continuing to be a bit of rain that nourishes. Your wise, calm guidance is vital as we try to navigate the chaos and fear.

