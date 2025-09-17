The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Cox's avatar
Nancy Cox
1h

Anand-could you track the number of new subscribers you get from this post? I just paid because this is what I want to hear more of-I don’t want to hate my fellow Americans. Folks-we can be right or we can be connected-we can’t be both.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anand Giridharadas
Jacquelyn Rezza's avatar
Jacquelyn Rezza
1h

Perhaps we should start with our country being built on the backs of slaves. We should start with the admission of committing genocide against the Native Americans. White America has much to hold itself accountable for. Let's start with that first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Anand Giridharadas and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture