Christiana’s Progress
3h

Thank you for a thoughtful essay on your interview with Dr. El-Sayed. I love his compassionate and empathetic approach to politics, I agree it’s what we need in our leaders today if we are to survive Trumpism. The greatest presidents of American history have been people who listen and seek to help and serve as well as lead, such as Lincoln and FDR. I would definitely vote for him if I lived in Michigan.

I would love to ask the community a question that has been nagging me recently: why isn’t everyone, every single decent American, consumed with indignation, shame and horror at what’s happening to our country? Why isn’t every single decent American standing up against this regime? Even the good people I know, I can hardly get them to make one phone call to our representatives or senators, let alone go to a protest, or even talk about politics with someone they don’t know. Are they afraid, or embarrassed, or unaware of the danger we are in? For every twenty people I know who say things like, “yeah this is bad! It’s horrible,”there is only one who will actually take action, and I feel like it’s always me! It fills me with despair some days and I don’t want to be so negative. I suppose having hard days goes with the territory but please give me some advice, Ink community!

4h

I also thought this was an outstanding interview and I wish that the women who are running against him in the primary would simply drop out. Sorry, but he has the best message and should be the candidate. Also, we already have a woman from Michigan and we could use an immigrant man.

