In this conversation with Joanna Coles of The Daily Beast, I tried to situate the Epstein story in a larger historical context. America, for all its faults, once earnestly strived toward the idea that no man is better than any other or above the law. It has never achieved the ideal, but it has pursued it. What the Epstein story and the impunity it highlights make clear is how far we have drifted from this ideal. We live now in an age in which it is all but certain that being powerful means justice won’t come for you. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Watch our conversation and share your thoughts.

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