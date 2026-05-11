The.Ink

The.Ink

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Alison Moore's avatar
Alison Moore
13h

SEXUAL IMPERIALISM. I wish de Toqueville would write a new book called Sexuality in America. After listening to your talk with the Daily Beast where you explored the idea of the reversal of hierarchy we are now seeing in America, I can't help but think that slavery provided a new avenue in this country for personal imperialism. Sexual predation of slaves of any age was the right of the master. In a Puritanical country that is still so conflicted about sexuality to this day, the opportunity that the Epstein class was afforded seems like a continuation and consolidation of that tantalizing taboo. More than sex, it was domination of the most vulnerable with impunity. The ultimate prize.

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Tony Lester's avatar
Tony Lester
1h

What Anand calls “docks,” I call “operators.” People who know how everything works in their world and are able to leverage systems in that works]d to get things done.

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