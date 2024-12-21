Happy Saturday!

As we do each weekend for our supporting subscribers, we’ve collected the most interesting articles we’ve come across during the week to share with you. This week, we’ve got a look into the gulf between right-wing rhetoric and the reality of everyday life for a trans teacher in reddening Texas, some solid advice for a Democratic Party trying to find its way again, some thoughts on drones and other panics, and a cautionary tale about the weirdest chain of pubs in the United Kingdom.

But first, we encourage you to read our conversation with writer, spiritual leader, and former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson. She talked to Ade Adeniji about where the Democrats went wrong in 2024; why the party needs to learn some humility and listen to its constituents; and the future of American moral, spiritual, and political life

[…] Democrats act like they're too cool to talk about patriotism. Patriotism, to me, is living with the pain as well as the glory of that story, and knowing that the challenge for every generation is how are you going to play this in your time? Democrats just leave these diamonds on the beach. We just left them in the sand. And Donald Trump said, “Okay, I'll take that. You’re too cool to talk about morality? I'll take the ersatz version.” And people will go for the ersatz version versus no version at all. They’ll go with false hope versus no hope at all.

Trans acceptance in Texas