Rory Stewart has been many things: a soldier, a writer, a diplomat, a professor, among them. And in 2009, he decided to add to the list: He moved home to Britain, leaving his prestigious teaching post at Harvard, to run for Parliament as a Conservative.

Now he is out with a memoir about his misbegotten foray into British politics in the age of Brexit and of populist nationalism around the world. It’s called How Not to be a Politician. I got to speak with Rory the other day about his experience going into the bowels of democracy, and why it made him believe less, not more, in the system.

This is a bracing conversation in many ways, and I have left as much of what he said in the transcript below, because I think he is sounding a warning many of us would rather not hear: that democracy hasn’t just got some bad leaders right now, dangerous movements right now, inept pro-democracy movements right now. But, rather, that there is something intrinsic to all of this. That certain structural features of the modern world will inevitably give us the kind of politics we are getting — and that, absent radical, transformative change, we shouldn’t be expecting anything else.

“It's much worse than people who don't work in the business understand”: a conversation with Rory Stewart

In 2009, you left a prestigious teaching post at Harvard for an experiment in joining British politics. Why did you do that?

I remember at the time a lot of Americans saying to me, "Why would you throw this in to be a backbench MP?" But of course, if I'd said I was going off to be a U.S. Senator, they'd never say, "Why are you doing that?" Because it would be sort of self-evident to Americans why you would want to be a senator.

I think that suggests something which is interesting about the way in which the British Parliament has declined, in terms of its own confidence and its sense of itself, that most Brits also said to me, "Why would you do that? Why on earth would you become a member of Parliament?" British people would say it, not just Americans. And I think it's worrying.

For all the problems in American politics, people still take it for granted that people would want to be congresspeople and senators. Whereas in Britain, politics now seems so — not just unpleasant, but slightly marginal and irrelevant.

Do you think that sense that people have is out of step with the reality — and that the British Parliament really does have great influence over public life? Or is it, in some ways, a correct reading of a decline in influence?

I think in some ways it's correct, and it may also be, actually, more true of the U.S. than you want to acknowledge, sadly. Probably being a congressperson is not as substantial and influential as you'd like to believe.

When I was at Yale, I was talking to a congresswoman who was from Connecticut, who'd calculated how many hours she had spent on fundraising calls in two years. That amount of time didn’t leave much time for policy. And I think with congresspeople, and even some senators, when I really kick back and talk to them about what they're actually achieving, it's much more limited than anyone wants to say publicly.

I mean, it's true that if you were to interview most of my colleagues in Parliament, they'd be a bit defensive about this, because it's your life's work. And it's democracy, and so you want to say, idealistically, and in terms of your own self-respect, This is incredibly important and I'm changing the world. I've done this for my constituency. So every congressperson would be able to come up with a narrative.

But the truth of the matter is, if you actually look at what a legislator does in the United States or in any European country, so much of your time is party nonsense, dealing with the whips, campaigning, trying to get reelected, and in some cases trying to raise some money to get reelected, that there is precious little time for thinking deeply about policy.

The gap between Plato's idea of a philosopher-king and the reality of the life of a legislator is pretty stark.

Tell me about starting to feel that reality yourself. You had worked as a diplomat and in other capacities, but when you ran and won, and then were a minister at some point, did you feel yourself starting to be pulled into a different mold of person? For someone like you, who likes to think and reflect, what was it like getting into a space where those were not things that maybe you had time for?

It’s deeply bruising for your mind, your body, and your soul. First, the mindset of campaigning and party standoff is all about simplification, clear dividing lines, three-word slogans. It’s antithetical toward what we normally think of as critical thinking, because critical thinking is about complexity and nuance and humility — and listening to other people and admitting when you're wrong — and you can't do any of those things when you're campaigning.

The media landscape was more forgiving even 30 years ago, 20 years ago. But, increasingly, you put on a mask to get elected, and you think you can take it off once you're in the cabinet room.

But the truth is, the mask is infected with poison, and you take it off, and your face is being corroded by what you've done, and you feel your colleagues losing the capacity to think clearly, because they're so used to sounding confident and bold and clear.

That’s a very interesting point — that the mask sticks with you. When you were in those rooms, what did that look like in practice?

One of the best examples is Covid.

As Covid hit Italy and Milan very hard, very early, in February of 2020, we could see that we must be about two weeks behind Italy, and yet we were not shutting the flights coming out of Italy. In fact, Boris Johnson was letting the Cheltenham races go forward, with hundreds of thousands of people gathered. The chief medical officer was out saying, "Masks don't work."

And I felt that the problem was that my colleagues sitting around the cabinet table then were incentivized to just hope this thing was going to go away. And Boris Johnson, who's the most extreme example of a campaigning politician, simply didn't have the mental discipline to spend eight hours talking carefully to people.

And that's the problem, because if you think about climate or A.I., you really need people to start making some pretty nuanced, difficult positions, which we're not — which this profession no longer trains us to do.

I think it's common to hear that leaders are distracted by these other obligations, distracted by campaigning, or they have to spend too many hours fundraising. And in that way of describing it, the original person who got in for a reason is still in there somewhere, but they're just consumed by these demands.

What you're describing is different. You're describing this almost as a brain infection that at some point leaves a lot of people with nothing left but the campaigning self.

Every profession deforms a little bit. Primary school teachers famously end up talking to adults as though they're small kids, and diplomats become pompous, and judges become judicious. But in politicians, it's particularly extreme, because it's all-consuming.

In any country, politics is 120-hour-a-week job. Every weekend, you're out there campaigning in your district, you are in the media spotlight all the time. You're not sleeping very much. Your dreams are invaded by petty slights, attacks on you on Twitter, your ambitions.

Did I impress the president or the prime minister enough in my last meeting? And what am I going to do about this scandal that now seems to be coming down the road towards me? The journalist are already ringing in, I haven't got my lines prepared, etc. The cumulative effect is to reshape your personality quite dramatically and quite rapidly.

And it may be partly just the psychic burden, the psychological burden, the stress. I think we underestimate that there are very, very few professions in the world as stressful as being a politician in the social media age. And as we learn more about the effect of stress on the brain, we'll begin to see that some of these things I'm talking about may be not unique to this profession, but it certainly is not conducive to developing people with good judgment.

What I noticed is that, after 10 years, almost exactly at the 10-year mark, most of my colleagues lose the ability to listen sincerely. They are able to perform and go to a cocktail party and fundraise, and they're able to hold forth, but they're not fully human anymore.

I'm very fond of John Kerry and Al Gore, but I think they're examples of this, too. At the beginning of the book, I describe coming back from Afghanistan and having dinner with the two of them and feeling that I was basically having dinner with a couple of Roman senators on their way to becoming marble statues. They had no private personality left. They were just these huge public figures, and they weren't really able to listen. John Kerry would say, "Now, of course, Rory, you know much more about Afghanistan than I do." And then he'd set off on a 25-minute lecture to me about Afghanistan, and I'd just sort of sit there.

Hard to imagine why he didn't win the 2004 campaign!

I wanted to ask you about Brexit. From the outside, it looked chaotic and dysfunctional. I can only imagine how it looked from the inside.

Can you take us inside that world? What were you seeing that maybe the rest of us didn't see that was part of this education in politics for you?

One thing that was very dramatic is that the politicians had not begun to master the details of any of the proposals coming out of the European Union.

So Boris Johnson, two and a half years into Brexit, when he had led the Brexit campaign, and was on the cusp of becoming prime minister — he had been the foreign secretary — honestly did not know what a customs union was, which was one of the fundamental offers from the European Union.

When you say he didn't know what that was, what do you literally mean?

I remember going to see him and saying to him, "Boris, why are you pushing for a no-deal Brexit? This is going to be very, very damaging on the Northern Ireland border." And he'd say, No, no, no, it won't be. In fact, even in our television debate when we were running against each other to be prime minister, he said, Oh, it is all going to be fine. We'll go to the GATT XXIV rules, and there's going to be a transition period, and we don't need to worry.

All this stuff was complete nonsense. There was going to be no two-year transition period if he did a no-deal Brexit. We would've left on that instant. There would've been no transition. The GATT XXIV rules could not apply in the British context. The WTO rules he talked about would've put us into the worst trading position, by definition, in the world, because the WTO is the floor, not the ceiling.

But he didn't get this. I couldn't explain it to him. And, of course, what I realized in that last TV debate, where I lost, is that I couldn't explain it to the public, either. They had all voted for this stuff. They were all absolutely behind Boris. They all hated the idea of a customs union, because they'd been told to hate the idea of a custom union and had no idea what it was.

What you're describing is not just certain people who didn't do their jobs. What you're describing is forces basic to how this process works in the media age we live in, forces that are going to always advantage a facile person who doesn't know anything over a conscientious person who does the homework. Is that inevitable?

I feel that's right. I imagine that some American readers will read my book and think, Well, maybe things are just unusually bad in Britain. Maybe our politics is much more sensible. But my sense is, this is a story of France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the U.S., India, Britain.

This is a story of the way that democracies work now. And you are absolutely right: it’s extremely difficult to defy these patterns. We talked about John Kerry and Al Gore. They were conscientious people. And you can see this in the Gore-Bush debates. Gore tries to talk about the details of some change to Medicare and pension policy, and George Bush basically just makes a joke out of it. He says, Ah, come on, this guy didn't only invent the computer, he's obviously invented the calculator, too.

And everyone roars with laughter, and he sort of manages to sidestep completely the conversation about the content of the policy. Now, obviously, that doesn't mean that the way to do democratic politics is to be like Al Gore or John Kerry. You have to communicate, you have to be funny, you have to be emotional, you have to be able to appeal to all of people's personalities, but you've got to somehow balance that with having some content, some reality, some rational thought.

And that often feels, in the modern age, as though it can be dispensed with. The conclusion that a Donald Trump or Boris Johnson will draw is that that's the least important part of political communication — the question of truth.

I think about this a lot, and I've had fascinating conversations with people, including in this newsletter, on this point.

For example, the journalist Roger Cohen, who's written about these issues. We had this conversation about something he writes in his new book, An Affirming Flame: that these ascendant populist movements get the blood up,” and they make people feel things, and they give people this kind of transcendence sense. And his conclusion is that democracy inherently cannot compete with that.

The disagreement I had was this: there's truth in that analysis, but I think it lets pro-democracy forces off the hook for their own ineptitude.

I do think, looking at the Democratic Party in the U.S., for example, that there is an excessive comfort with just doing the right thing and hoping that people will reward you for it. And I'm not sure that slogans can't be used for good, or that emotional appeals and fear can't be used for good.

Should pro-democracy forces inherently be more sober, more cautious, more wonky? Or is there a way to match populism, but for good?

I think there absolutely is, and has to be. The fundamental problem that the progressive centrists of all sorts are facing, the old liberal center is facing, is that it’s lost confidence in its own ideas. It pretends that what it's got is really good ideas, and that these gnarly populists are defeating them through their use of emotion.

But if we could rediscover confidence in our ideas, in our intellectual project, then the emotion will come along quite naturally with that. There is a fragility and brittleness and a defensive crouch going on from the liberal center at the moment. It’s ludicrous to think that any politics can operate just by dryly reciting think tanks. No politics has ever, ever been like that.

Lincoln's politics was not like that. Cicero's politics was not like that. These people profoundly understood the importance of emotion and character, moral character and communication. And I found as a politician that I got better at it. At the beginning, I wasn't awfully good, and I often tried to convince myself that that was because I was trying to be complicated and thoughtful.

It took me nearly nine years to realize that, actually, I needed to have my own slogans. I needed to learn how to really mobilize people.

I remember my big breakthrough: I was responsible for all the prisons in England and Wales. And prisons are complicated, and you could get into a whole debate. But my big breakthrough was when I realized, OK, what is the number one thing that's wrong with prisons? And for me, the number one thing was that they had violent, filthy, unsafe, inhumane conditions for prisoners.

So I said straightaway to the BBC, I will resign in 12 months unless violence reduces in prisons. Now that is me becoming slogan-y. But the power of that slogan, to suddenly shift the whole media conversation, put attention on prisons in a way that it wasn't before, shifted my whole department, created priorities for people, and taught me a lot.

Harold McMillan, who was a British Prime Minister I admired a lot, used to say that what you need in politics is a streak of vulgarity, you need a bit of the showman about you, and he's absolutely right. You can't do this if you're too dry.

When you look at Boris Johnson and Donald Trump as historical figures, how much do you understand them as particular people who were phenomena unto themselves, and how much do you understand them as emanations of forces that were happening in the society?

Absolutely emanations.

The problem for people like me is that we were the prisoners of a particular period from the fall of the Berlin War in 1989 to about 2005, when it was all about the end of history, democracy, and liberal global markets, and peace around the world.

And we didn't see that the world changed very, very quickly between about 2005 to 2010, and this phenomenon of populism comes out of that. The main changes were, obviously, the financial crash in 2008, the rise of China discrediting the naive ideas we had about the link between prosperity and democracy, and the rise of social media blowing the consensus apart and creating the algorithms for division and polarization.

If you put all these things together, you end up in a situation in which it's almost inevitable that, from 2014 onwards, this thing is spreading globally.

2014 is Narendra Modi winning in India. You’ve got the Law and Justice Party in Poland. Trump is coming in at the same time as the Brexit referendum in 2016, and you're seeing Bolsonaro in Brazil. This stuff is all moving around three different continents at the same time, powered by total discrediting of the old economic order, total discrediting of the old democratic order, discrediting of the liberal global order, and social media accelerating these polarizations and divisions.

What do you think is the path out of the rightward populous surge?

The most important thing is to have a clear intellectual case for what progressives believe in, what their economic vision is, what their political vision is. That also involves accepting that it’s not going back to the nineties. There's a lot of nostalgia that if we could only get back to Bill Clinton and Tony Blair, everything would somehow be fine.

And we are not good enough at saying the old order was in many ways shameful, that that promise of liberal global markets did not deliver for people, that democracy did not deliver for people in the way that they were promised. The liberal global order was a sham, that Afghanistan and Iraq were horrifying messes, that many of the things we assumed about ourselves and the world were just wrong.

And then the second stage is to say, but the answer to that is not right-wing populism, because right-wing populism is just the shadow of that.

Personally, I think you need a totally, radically different analysis in the center, and I believe that that is about radical decentralization. It’s about thinking about ways of giving dignity and agency to people, and, I think, driven by an ethical drive of social justice.

That sounds quite abstract, so, to illustrate that, I've been working with a nonprofit called Give Directly, which I think is a good example of this.

We've inverted the traditional development model by just giving cash to the extreme poor and stepping out the way. I think that both challenges the populists, because it's still an ethical commitment to social justice and supporting extreme poor, which they don't want to do. They want to keep the money at home. But it's also challenging the old liberal consensus of the nineties because it's not the global north capacity building the global south. It's not spending huge amounts of money on consultants doing patronizing programs to teach people how to fish.

Talk to me about the whole situation with the transition of the monarchy, the Meghan and Harry drama, and all these questions that have been raised on both sides of the Atlantic about this institution and what it is now. Does it have relevance now?

Weirdly, monarchy is not a big issue now for the British public. I mean, there was a question through the transition, but the opinion poll ratings for the monarchy are very high now. People fundamentally seem to be pretty happy with it. They've all relaxed again.

It's obviously not rational. It’s obviously a medieval inheritance, but it's something that has somehow become part of the British identity, in a way that the Super Bowl has become part of the American identity.

My guess is that so long as the monarchs conduct themselves with reasonable dignity and caution, they will continue to be treasured by the majority of people.

Just to give you an illustration, I was in my constituency in Cumbria. David Cameron, the prime minister, came up to visit. I could barely get 30 people to come out and meet him.

Prince Charles came up on a rainy day in a tiny town. There were 5,000 people in a town of 4,000 lined up with little flags in the midst of driving sleet.

On my recent trips to Britain, I was struck by a lot of the discussions parallel to those we're having in the U.S. about the legacy of slavery, systemic racism, reparations, these kind of things. I was struck by similar, and also different, conversations about the colonial legacy.

I asked you about it when you were in the middle of your campaign against Boris Johnson, and you said, "I think atoning for the sins of your ancestors is a bit weird.”

I understand you were in a campaign then, or maybe that's always your view, but there has been a lot more discussion about this in recent years in many places. And a lot of shifting views about how countries should deal with what they've done.

Are you still of the view that the idea of atoning for a colonial past is an absurd idea? Or are you rethinking that?

The important thing is that there are deep structural injustices. Countries like Britain benefited immensely from colonialism, and the global north is in a very, very, very privileged position, a very wealthy position. And the global south has, in so many ways, been held back and hampered, yes, by slavery, yes, by colonialism. More recently, by trade policy, by the ways in which global economic markets work.

So we have an immense moral obligation towards people who are less well off than ourselves, particularly since our wealth is, in a very real sense, at their cost. I mean, I experienced this day to day with Give Directly, that literally $700 from you or me to somebody in extreme poverty in Uganda or Rwanda can transform their lives, and suddenly they have a roof for the first time, they have a small business for the first time, they have a mattress for the first time.

So I would tend to focus on saying, particularly with climate change, that we have an immense obligation towards particularly the extreme poor in the global south, that we need to be far more generous, and that our generosity needs to be driven by a sense that we have been incredibly fortunate, that our lives are very privileged.

Do I see that in terms of atoning? I'm not quite sure. I think atoning is difficult, because I think atoning carries with it a lot of things that I think are always psychologically difficult. Ideas of guilt, ideas of scapegoats.

I'm not sure that's very helpful. I don't think any of us feel, on an individual level, that being overly burdened by guilt helps us as individuals. And I definitely think there's a difference between saying I'm responsible for what my ancestor did — I don't think if you were a German and your grandfather was a Nazi SS commander, that means that you're a bad person — but saying I've been lucky enough to inherit from my ancestors an enormous amount of wealth that should be redistributed towards other people, that’s a very healthy instinct.

Do you think there's a difference between generosity and justice on this point?

Yes. I think a stronger, clearer way to think about it analytically is as justice. But if you want to appeal to voters and citizens, the word generosity is still more helpful. I'm trying at the moment to raise money, and to get people to commit more to international development. And I find making people feel ashamed, and telling them that they're obliged to do something, this question of justice, simply puts them off. And appealing to their better nature is more productive, in terms of getting change.

Now, that may be dishonest, that may just be me fundraising, because it's definitely true that, from a moral point of view, this level of inequity is a profound injustice. I mean, it's not morally defensible, but the question of how you appeal to human beings, their morality, their altruism, their willingness to sacrifice, I think, is difficult.

There's so much discussion right now about the state of democracy around the world, the idea of democracy. Do you tend to believe that democracy is having a bad stomach flu right now? Or are we looking at something more like cancer?

I'm more on the pessimistic side. I think it's very bad. It's much worse than people who don't work in the business understand. Many people who work in the business are lying to themselves. They're concealing from themselves how bad it's gotten.

Very, very few good people really want to go into politics or stick with it when they're in. And trust in institutions is plummeting worldwide. The majority of people now feel their children are going to be worse off than they were, whereas 15 years ago it was the other way around.

I think democracy can be saved, but it will require a total intellectual revolution. One of the things I'm a great believer in is citizen assemblies, on this general theme of decentralization and trusting and respecting people. I'm much more excited by the idea of 300 randomly selected citizens sitting down for six days and debating a policy issue than a parliament doing it.

Rory Stewart’s new memoir is How Not to be a Politician, which is out this month.