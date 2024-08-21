Last night was absolutely electric. Perhaps the best way to capture what happened in the United Center arena is to tick off the emotions you could sense around you: nostalgia for 2008, relief at hearing truths told, hope making its “comeback” — as former First Lady Michelle Obama put it, safety in being defended and watched over by genuinely empathetic people, and, above all, a sense that the future could be fun.

Before getting into any of the speeches and highlights from the televised portion of the evening, I wanted to share some thoughts from my notebook on the significance of fun in politics — and how an afterparty I stayed way too late at foretells the political style Gen Z will bring to the Democratic Party.

Throwing a better party

I like to think that the word “party” has at least two meanings for a reason. A political party, yes. And, like, a party party — with drinks, hats, music, something to eat…you know: vibes.

In recent years, sections of the broad political left often lamented it had somehow gotten bad at throwing the better party. Sure, it was articulating a more humane vision for the future; it was in favor of democracy — which is a big achievement these days, congrats(!); it was serious about life-improving policy.

But if we were being honest, were the Democrats clearly and objectively the more fun party? Not necessarily (or maybe at all). There could be elements of gatekeeping and hairsplitting and judgeyness and perfectionism and purity that got in the way of good vibes. There was the constant warning of a treacherous future, which is true but, again, Not Very Fun.

Then there was last night.