Marsha Tudor
5h

For more than 10 years, on the 4th of July, my son has read the Declaration of Independence at the "Speaker's Corner" as part of our city's events. This year, he will again read it, with his 13-year-old daughter. It has never been more meaningful.

Joan Barber
5h

It is a sad and shameful day today. As I sit in my backyard and listen to the birds sing, all seems peaceful and right with my privileged world. But I rage and weep for my country and for the looming catastrophe as we abandon democracy as we have known it.

