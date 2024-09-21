Hey everyone! Anand here. Happy Saturday!

But before we send you away to others, we wanted to pull up this essay right here at The Ink, in case you missed it, making the case for immigrants making America great.

Below we present a few of the most interesting, challenging, and surprising pieces we've found in the course of our reading and research over the week. We've got an incredibly thorough account in Cell of Covid-19's undoubtedly zoonotic origins that would — in a less misinformed world — finally set the record straight, a brutal condemnation of J.D. Vance's racist lies from a very unexpected source in the conservative movement, a debunking of the supposedly sacrificial origins of animal crackers, and more.

A condemnation of Vance’s lies, from an unlikely source

​​Vance has turned Solzhenitsyn’s maxim on its head: “Let the lie come into the world, but only through me, and only if I get something good out of it.” A man who is not suffering from whatever disease of the soul with which Vance is afflicted would have a hard time even imagining wanting to be vice president—of all petty things!—that bad. A different and better sort of man would understand that bearing false witness against 15,000 poor and vulnerable people in the pursuit of political power is the same as bearing false witness against anybody else. [The Dispatch]

What should be the last word on Covid-19 origins