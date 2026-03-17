The.Ink

The.Ink

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Vanessa Ioffrida's avatar
Vanessa Ioffrida
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People are drawn to stories like this because they’re shocking — but also because they create distance.

It becomes something happening over there, involving people with extreme power or pathology.

But the more uncomfortable question is what allows these systems to exist in the first place.

Not just at the top — but in everyday human behaviour.

Compliance. Silence. The pull toward proximity to power. The ability to override instinct.

Those patterns don’t begin in elite circles. They scale up from something much more common.

If we only consume the story, we stay spectators.

If we start looking at the conditions that make it possible — including where we place our own attention — we move a little closer to actual agency.

https://whereattentiongoes.substack.com/p/the-cult-that-believed-sin-was-the?r=7vrhym&utm_medium=ios

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