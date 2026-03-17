I had a really terrific conversation with Joanna Coles of The Daily Beast yesterday. This is a true deep dive into the inner workings of power in our time, as revealed by the Epstein files. It is neither short nor pleasant. But it was an important conversation. I think we got to some new themes I haven’t thought much about yet. That is what real conversation does.

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