I have young children, so 11:35 p.m. is often halfway through the night for me. But last night was a special kind of night. Jimmy Kimmel, defenestrated by ABC over remarks he made after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, was reinstated, and he had things to say.

As Priya Parker and I watched from bed, we noted a feeling that should be common but has been all too rare lately: the sense of someone — anyone! — fighting back.

As I listened to Kimmel’s monologue, it also struck me that it was working on various levels of political communication that professional politicians could learn from. Here was someone showing a way of sticking it to fascists that didn’t pull punches, but did pull people in. Too often, pro-democracy leaders do pull punches and pull no one in.

I’m a words guy, so I thought I’d do a close read for those of you who might also be words people. This may not be for everyone, but if it’s for you, let’s dive in.

I’m not alone