The.Ink

The.Ink

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Leigh Haber's avatar
Leigh Haber
4h

I feel this existentially, in my bones and my stomach. Your deconstruction of this horrific message is profound. He has also managed to launch our Tuesday with ugliness, and to make us wait until tonight to know how terrible the outcome may be.

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Frances Vlasses's avatar
Frances Vlasses
5h

to say this is distressing is an understatement. Why are we not all calling senators right now ????? or maybe have him arrested?? are we destined to sit and wait??

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